Becky Lynch Cautions Young WWE Stars Against Winning Too Much Too Soon

Becky Lynch has found herself back in the Women's World Title picture on Monday Night Raw, where she surprisingly has not spent much time over the past four years of her career.

Since losing the Raw Women's Championship, which rather confusingly lives on as the WWE Women's Championship on Friday Night SmackDown, to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, The Man has spent a grand total of 33 days with either women's world title around her waist.

Granted, Lynch has also captured the NXT Women's Championship and the Women's Intercontinental Championship on three separate occasions during that time frame, but that's still a lengthy break from the main event scene for someone who once dominated it.

Sol Ruca and Becky Lynch | Netflix

While Lynch was not an overnight success story, her extended stay at the top of the card left many WWE fans pining for someone else to occupy that spot. Women like Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, for example.

All these years later, Big Time Becks is on the hunt for her eighth world championship with a brand-new crop of young and hungry female competitors eager to take over the division. Even though their patience may create more of a reward in the long run.

Becky Lynch cautions younger stars not to achieve too much too soon

During an appearance on The No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, The Man dove into the draw back of reaching the mountain top too early in your career.

“I said this to one of the younger girls the other day, you don’t want to achieve too much right now. You want to be percolating, because if you get there, you’re so young. What else is there? You’ve got to build to it. You’ve got to make sure that the audience wants it and that they’re galvanizing behind you. Let them bring you to it," Lynch said, while understanding the desire to win a world title for the first time.

“You see other people getting it and you want that for yourself. It’s just not going to feel as good because there’s so much time. Then you’re one-time, two-time, three-time, four-time, and then the audience doesn’t want to see you be a six-time, seven-time, eight-time, nine-time, 10-time champion."

Becky then brought up Chelsea Green's big WWE Women's Championship victory at this year's SummerSlam to further prove her point.

“When Chelsea won the title... Everybody’s like, ‘Yes, this is amazing. She did it.’ Everybody’s happy because they saw her journey to get there. I think it’s all about knowing your timing. Don’t be in a rush. It’ll all happen, if it’s meant to happen, when it’s going to happen.”

Elsewhere during their conversation, Lynch revealed that her own first big title win wasn't the original plan. When the SmackDown Women's Championship was first introduced, Nikki Bella was apparently the one who was supposed to win the title. Lynch said the reaction of the audience in her favor forced the WWE creative team to give her a shot instead.

Becky held the title for 84 days before she lost it to Alexa Bliss in a tables match. The Man doesn't believe there was ever an intention of giving her a second run with the gold, but her popularity became undeniable during the summer of 2018. The rest, as they say, is history.