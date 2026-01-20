Update On Je'Von Evans After WWE Raw Match Stopped Due To Injury

One of WWE's brightest young stars suffered an injury scare Monday afternoon on Raw, but it sounds as though Je'Von Evans is going to be okay.

The 21-year-old wrestled El Grande Americano during the show in Belfast, North Ireland, but their match was unexpectedly cut short.

Evans was in control of the bout when there was a stop in the action for a commercial break. By the time the program resumed on Netflix, the television audience saw Je'Von huddled outside the ring trying to collect himself. It wasn't long before referee Jessika Carr called for the bell and awarded the victory to El Grande Americano.

Doctors checked on Evans at ringside and determined that he was unable to finish the match. Michael Cole theorized on commentary that he had suffered some kind of upper body injury, perhaps to his shoulder or pectoral muscle, but that reportedly was not the case.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider says the concern with Evans centered around a possible concussion. Je'Von was further evaluated by medical personnel backstage, and according to Johnson, he left the venue with the rest of the locker room.

As of this writing, it is not believed that Evans suffered a concussion but that has not been 100 percent confirmed. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is also reporting that Evans appeared to be okay after his match this afternoon. We'll provide more information on his condition as it becomes available.

WWE Raw 1/19 Match Results:

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Maxxine Dupri to retain her Women's Intercontinental Championship. Natalya turned heel and cost her protégé the match.

Penta, Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio defeated Austin Theory, Logan Paul and Bronson Reed. An unintended distraction from Raw GM Adam Pearce allowed Mysterio to steal and use Paul's brass knuckles to pick up the win.

El Grande Americano defeated Je'Von Evans via referee stoppage.

CM Punk defeated Finn Balor to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Several WWE Superstars also declared themselves for the upcoming Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches on January 31, and AJ Styles agreed to put his career on the line in a rematch against Gunther. Check out our full report from Monday Night Raw HERE.

