The Wrestling World Reacts To Nattie Turning Heel On WWE Raw

Nattie had the pro wrestling world in a buzz after her actions on this week's episode of WWE Raw.

On the show, Nattie was in the corner of Maxxine Dupri as she challenged Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. What started out as friendly gesture on the part of Nattie, turned into a devastating loss for Dupri.

During the match, Dupri had Lynch pinned to the mat, but then Nattie lifted Lynch's leg and put her foot on the ropes to stop the count. This ended up costing Dupri the match and her chance to win back the WWE Women's IC Championship belt.

After the match, Lynch celebrated on the entrance ramp as Dupri looked on from the ring in disbelief. With her back turned, Nattie attacked from behind.

Nattie has been a central figure in Maxxine Dupri rising up the ranks in the WWE women's division on Raw. She trained Dupri in the dungeon and very much changed the perception of Dupri as a wrestler. Now, it looks as though the former friends are due to fight.

The pro wrestling world reacts to Nattie turning heel on WWE Raw

After the heel turn, the pro wrestling world including other WWE stars and WWE fans erupted with thoughts and emotions about Nattie.

@BeckyLynchWWE wrote: I knew it!! Nattie has always been a becky believer!! That camera angle was terrible (I heard from my sources that pinhead Pearce specifically wanted that angle) because it didn’t show my shoulder raising right at 2!!! Everything after the match though very warranted! Totally understand the disappointment Nattie feels from moody Maxxine!

@ZelinaVegaWWE wrote: Nattie? To the dark side? I like it.

@Bry1889 wrote: This is Nattie's time now. It's time that the low key legend shows everyone why she belongs in the women's title picture.



@EDDYOTC wrote: The Intercontinental Championship should’ve been in this feud .. but I’m just glad my goat Nattie is back on TV.

@shaqecbrown wrote: Yes! We getting the lowkey legend Nattie! Nobody as cutthroat and ruthless as Nattie Neidhart

@toptalkwrestlin wrote: Natalya attacks Maxxine Dupri after the match. The most obvious heel turn that we all saw coming. Hopefully we see Nattie Neidhart going forward.

@WWEGP wrote: We’re about to see Nattie Neidhart start tearing limbs out of their sockets on Monday Night Raw and it is going to be absolutely glorious. Hey Nattie, any chance they’ll pay for you to have the ‘Killing In The Name’ remix as your entrance theme now?

@ProWFinesse wrote: I'm actually cool with Nattie turning heel & doing something of importance. She can be another credible wrestler for the main roster women or NXT call-ups to feud with.

@glamourbnks wrote: Nikki Bella & Nattie both as heels in 2026 feels so damn right.

@TimmyBuddy wrote: Natalya, or should I say Nattie, just turned heel on Maxxine Dupri. Been waiting for this to happen. Love it.

