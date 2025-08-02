Charlotte Flair And Alexa Bliss Win Women's Tag Team Championships At WWE SummerSlam 2025
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have proven that great teammates don't necessarily need to be friends to become champions.
The Allies of Convenience defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez Saturday night at SummerSlam to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
They were able overcome a brief moment of miscommunication almost cost them the match. Bliss accidentally punched Charlotte in the face when she was attempting to hit Raquel. That opened the door for Roxanne to hit Pop Rocks, but Alexa was able to break up the pinfall attempt.
The Queen later looked as though she was going to go after her tag team partner, but delivered a big boot to Rodriguez instead. That allowed Bliss to drop The Prodigy with Sister Abigail and score the pinfall.
While some may argue that it would have made more sense to keep the titles within the Judgment Day until Liv Morgan was able to return from injury, this is simply a case of WWE striking while the iron is hot.
WWE has found money with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss
The fans have fallen in love with the Flair & Bliss combo, as evident by the crowd reactions they received at WWE Evolution and again Saturday inside of MetLife Stadium. The Takedown on SI had a chance to ask Alexa why she believes the WWE Universe has gotten behind them so quickly during the SummerSlam Media Junket on Friday.
MORE: WWE SummerSlam 2025 Results, Highlights And Live Blog For Night 1
“I think it's the fact that we're having fun and showing a different side of me, showing a different side of Charlotte. We're showing a little bit more of a playful side of me, which still does have some of the dark elements.” Alexa said. “It's just seeing both of us in a different light and our dynamic together. We weren't sure if it was gonna work and then it just naturally did. So it's been fun.”
And now it's been fruitful. While this is the first time they've held the titles together, Alexa Bliss is now a four-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. She previously held the titles with Asuka, and with Nikki Cross on two different occasions. Charlotte is now a two-time WWE Women's Tag team Champion, having also previously held the titles with the Empress of Tomorrow.
