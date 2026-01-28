Becky Lynch Tells The Truth About Her Name In WWE

Becky Lynch has a huge weekend on tap in WWE.

The current WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion is in Saudi Arabia and said this week on WWE Raw that she plans on winning the women's Royal Rumble match. That would be a strong way to jumpstart her road to WrestleMania.

Lynch isn't a stranger to winning Royal Rumble andWrestleMania matches. Lynch shocked the world and won the Royal Rumble in 2019 before going on to headline WrestleMania 35 in the first-ever all-women's main event of the show. Lynch also defeated both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in that match to win both the SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships.

Last year at WrestleMania, Lynch made her long-awaited return to WWE. After Bayley was sidelined with an attack, Lynch stepped up and took her spot next to Lyra Valkyria in a women's tag team match. Lynch and Valkyria won that match and secured the titles.

Becky Lynch reveals her true feelings about her ring name

Yes, Becky Lynch is a historic figure for WWE. She's a historic figure for the pro wrestling industry. Would you believe that Lynch doesn't like her own ring name?

It's true.

In an interview with Nick Viall, Lynch revealed a shocking surprise about her WWE career, confirming that she really doesn't like her ring name.

“I’m a big fan of a moniker because I hate my name," Lynch said on the show. "I love Rebecca Quin, Rebecca Quin rocks. What a great name. Becky Lynch…Lynch? It doesn’t roll off the tongue."

Lynch went on to say that she was essentially given that name and that she agreed to it. She said that having Becky in her name worked because her real name is Rebecca, and added that WWE wanted an Irish last name for her character. At the time, she revealed that she didn't think she had enough equity inside the company to push back on the name suggestion.

The WWE Royal Rumble goes live on ESPN and Netflix this weekend from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Announced matches for the show include both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, where both winners earn world title matches at WrestleMania, Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and Gunther vs. AJ Styles. If Styles loses that match, he will be forced to retire from WWE.

As for Lynch, she's wrestling in the women's Royal Rumble match and is reportedly on track to fight AJ Lee at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

