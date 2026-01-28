Brock Lesnar Makes Guarantee as He Declares for the Royal Rumble

It's Royal Rumble week in WWE and the intensity of the event just got turned up a few notches.

This year's Royal Rumble PLE will take place in Saudi Arabia for the first time in company history. Still, it will kick off WWE's Road to WrestleMania and feature both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. Both will determine who will wrestle for world championship gold at WrestleMania in April.

The men's Royal Rumble match already has a star-studded lineup with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu, Gunther, Jey Uso, Oba Femi, and every member of The Vision, including the reinstated Bron Breakker. That match is now a little more difficult for all of them to win.

Brock Lesnar declares for Men's Royal Rumble match

Brock Lesnar | WWE

On the Wednesday edition of the Pat McAfee Show, Brock Lesnar confirmed that he was returning to the WWE and would enter the men's Royal Rumble match. He then called his victory.

"I'm always in great shape and I'm headed to the Royal Rumble," Lesnar said when he unexpectedly called into McAfee's show on Wednesday. "And I'm gonna win it. I'm in shape and we're gonna do this."

Lesnar is a two-time WWE Royal Rumble winner. He won the 2003 Royal Rumble match and then nearly 20 years later, won it again in 2022. In addition to his wins, Lesnar holds a handful of Royal Rumble records as well.

BROCK LESNAR IS ON THE PHONE



"I'm heading to the Royal Rumble and I'm gonna WIN it" ~ @BrockLesnar



THAT'S BIG NEWS #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/JOkGqlhB4J — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 28, 2026

Lesnar holds the record for most eliminations in a single Royal Rumble match. He took that record in 2020 when he tossed 13 different WWE Superstars over the top rope in the match. All-time, Lesnar clocks in at fourth with 32 total eliminations across every match he's participated in.

MORE: How To Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Stream

Lesnar last wrestled in WWE as part of the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series in November, where he teamed with The Vision and was victorious. Prior to that, Lesnar made his return to WWE at SummerSlam in 2025 after a two-year break from the company. There, he beat up John Cena to end the show and then wrestled Cena at the first-ever WWE Wrestlepalooza event on ESPN.

The WWE Royal Rumble airs live on ESPN and Netflix internationally on Saturday afternoon from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Outside of the two Rumble matches, other announced bouts include Gunther vs. AJ Styles with Styles' career on the line, and Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Triple H Promises 'Lots of Surprises' Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble

CM Punk Did What His Rival Refused and Said Something Nice About Seth Rollins

Injury Update on Rey Mysterio Following WWE Monday Night Raw

Latest Images of the WWE Royal Rumble Arena Construction in Saudi Arabia