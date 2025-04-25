Bianca Belair Confirms Injury From WrestleMania 41 Barn Burner Against IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley
Bianca Belair's winning streak at WrestleMania has come to an end, but her streak of tearing the house down at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' remains in tact.
The E-S-T took the 1-2-3 this past Sunday night in Las Vegas as IYO SKY successfully defended her WWE Women's World Championship against both Belair and Rhea Ripley. Their match was arguably the best of the entire weekend and certainly caught the eye of veterans like Stone Cole Steve Austin.
WWE posted a brief behind the scenes video from WrestleMania 41 Thursday afternoon and Belair was all smiles after her match was over, this despite the loss and an apparent injury. Bianca was shown with her fingers taped up and was under the impression that at least one of her fingers was broken.
"I think I broke a finger. My finger is hurt, my feelings hurt. Nah, I'm so happy right now," Belair said. "That was amazing. Win or lose, it's WrestleMania. The Mania streak is broken. I would prefer it to be IYO out of anybody. One of the greatest wrestlers on the planet. I can't be mad at that. Congratulations to IYO. Rhea, I'm still coming for that ass, okay? This ain't over because it's your fault."
It's not clear if Belair is expected to miss any time from the ring. She was not on Raw this past Monday night with SKY and Ripley, but with WrestleMania now in the rearview mirror, Bianca is expected to return to her home brand of SmackDown on a regular basis.
We'll see if she returns to television Friday night in Fort Worth.
