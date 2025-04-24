Penta Wants A Match With Chelsea Green In WWE, Green Responds
Is the Penta vs. Chelsea Green rematch in the works in WWE?
Penta, whose contract expired with AEW last December, made his WWE debut on the January 13 episode of Raw, where he scored a victory against Chad Gable.
But WWE and AEW aren’t the only companies on the 40-year-old’s career resume, as he once had a memorable run the now defunct Lucha Underground.
One of his opponents during his four-year run on the television series? None other than the longest-reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion in history.
During a recent appearance at WWE World/Fanatics Live during WrestleMania 41 weekend, Big E asked Penta if he would ever consider a rematch with Green inside a WWE ring.
“Chelsea is best, best wrestler. I love working with her. Sometimes I remember that match. “Chelsea Green now has become a big, big superstar. She is amazing in the ring. She is amazing outside the ring. I love working with her, man. Absolutely, I’m ready. I think she’s ready. Let’s go!”
Green added her response on X to his remarks, simply stating “dearrrrr lord" with an eyeball emoji.
Penta and Green - known in Lucha Underground as Pentagon Dark and Reklusa, respectively - figure to play a big role in WWE’s post-WrestleMania plans.
Penta came up short in the WrestleMania 41 Fatal 4-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship, with Dominik Mysterio winning the title. Dominik then defeated Penta on this week’s Raw with help from returning Judgment Day member JD McDonagh.
Green did not wrestle at WrestleMania 41 but still holds the Women’s United States Championship.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Huge Rumor On John Cena and Travis Scott Match In WWE
The Rock's Blunt Response To Criticism Of His Pat McAfee Show Comments
Mike Santana Relishing Second Chance At Life While Celebrating One Year In TNA (Exclusive)
NFL Hall of Famer & Four Horsemen Steve 'Mongo' McMichael Passes Away At 68