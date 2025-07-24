Bianca Belair Gives Update On Broken Fingers, When She May Be Cleared For WWE Return
Bianca Belair has only been able to make a handful of appearances for WWE since WrestleMania 41 this past April, and unfortunately, it sounds as though there's no clear timetable for her full-time return to the company.
The E-S-T broke multiple fingers during her Women's World Championship Match with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, but was initially expected to be back in the ring ahead of SummerSlam next weekend in New Jersey.
In a new interview with CBS Sports to promote the release of WWE Unreal on Netflix, Belair told Shakiel Mahjouri that one finger in particular has caused the delay in her return to action.
"I broke it in three places and the joint. It healed, but it won't bend," Belair said. "You can't wrestle with a straight finger because it'll break again... I can't even sew right now. I can't even make gear."
Belair said that it's possible her finger may require surgery to fully correct the issue, but she's obviously hoping to avoid that.
How she's handling her time off
The former WWE Women's Champion admitted to CBS Sports that her time away from WWE has been frustrating from a professional standpoint, but at the same time, has been a valuable break for her personally.
"I've been going for the past five years nonstop in the title picture, filming reality TV shows and appearances. I think I had over 300 appearances in one year."
Belair's most recent appearance came at WWE Evolution earlier this month in Atlanta, where she served as the special guest referee in the No Holds Barred Match between Jade Cargill and Naomi. A fitting role to cap off the saga of the former 'Big Three' that started last year.
Both Cargill and Naomi are preparing for major title fights at SummerSlam, which takes place on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 this year. As for Belair, she may not be ready to compete, but she's not ruling out the possibility of crashing the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' in some capacity.
