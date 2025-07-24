The Undertaker Comments On Divisive Trick Williams Interaction On NXT
The Undertaker's appearance on NXT this week may have popped the developmental brand their biggest TV ratings since February, but not everyone was particularly pleased with how The Deadman's appearance was handled.
The WWE Hall of Famer confronted TNA World Champion Trick Williams over his confrontation with Team Undertaker from LFG on the July 16 episode of NXT, as well as taking him to task over his attitude in general since becoming TNA Champion.
As 'Taker and Trick got into a verbal back-and-forth, Williams was eventually left laying from a chokeslam. It was a move that not everyone approved of. While many fans were delighted to see The Undertaker mixing it up with an up-and-coming NXT superstar, many also felt 'Taker easily dealing with Williams, a former NXT and NXT North American Champion, was counterproductive for the TNA Champion's development.
Williams has been touted as one of the brightest prospects in WWE for almost two years now and is expected to transition to a main roster position at some point in the near future to fully realize his potential.
The thinking of a number of fans is that Trick leaving The Undertaker laying would have been a much bigger story and a much more impressive angle to run with.
For The Undertaker, he was just happy to share the ring with Williams, whom he spoke fondly of in a social media post earlier today (July 23).
"Last night wasn’t your night @_trickwilliams, but the future is there for your taking," The Deadman began, "It was a pleasure sharing the ring with you, now go get yours young man…just leave my LFG team alone!"- The Undertaker on X
NXT recorded a viewership of 747,000 viewers, up 27.5% from last week and a 0.16 P18-49 rating ( an increase of 33% from last week), per Programming Insider, for the Undertaker's appearance in Houston.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Netflix Vice President Heaps Praise Upon WWE Seven Months Into 10 Year Agreement
Bryan Danielson Has Glaring Omission In His List Of Favorite Career Moments
WWE Reportedly Eyeing Former AEW Star For Referee Audition
Drew McIntyre Blasts Travis Scott For WWE WrestleMania 41 Appearance