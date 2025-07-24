Netflix Vice President Heaps Praise Upon WWE Seven Months Into 10 Year Agreement
They may only be seven months into a 10-year deal, but WWE have already made a hell of an impact on Nextflix top brass.
The old New York territory began a 10-year, $5 billion deal with the streaming behemoth this year, moving flagship show Monday Night Raw onto the platform in the process. Outside of the US, all WWE programming was shifted to Netflix, including Premium Live Events and the company's back catalog of PLE's and weekly TV episodes (unfortunately old WCW, ECW and territory shows did not make the transition).
So far, Netflix management are more than happy with their investment, which could end up being doubled to a 20-year deal further down the line (the streaming giant also has the option to pull the plug after five years).
Speaking to Joe Otterson of Variety, Netflix's Vice President of Sports Gabe Spitzer said of WWE's performance so far, "It’s everything we could have hoped for and more. We knew going in that we’re not going to change WWE. It was more, how can we add to it in small ways, and that’s what we’ve seen so far.
“[WWE’s] distribution has been pretty fragmented up to this point, and the hope was ‘Let’s combine the power of what you guys do with the power of what we do with our global distribution, and get our marketing teams together … and try to lift this,”
Netflix's first original WWE programming will debut later this month when WWE Unreal - a five part docuseries that pulls back the curtain on WWE's creative process - debuts on the service.
