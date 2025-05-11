Big E Backs Becky Lynch's Comments About Age Double Standard During WWE Backlash
Becky Lynch has never been one to mince words, and during a recent appearance on WWE Raw Recap with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, The Man shined a spotlight on a major double standard in professional wrestling.
The 7-Time Women's World Champion returned to action at WrestleMania 41 and was immediately thrown into title contention in both the singles and tag team divisions. When asked about how she can continuously stay atop the card, Lynch said she had no problems taking on the next generation of stars.
“I’ll continue to do what I’m doing, I’ll be great. I’ll just beat all these younger people. Beat newer people. It's not that hard. For some reason, it seems to be hard,” Lynch said. “It seems to be harder on the women’s division. Look at the men... who do you got that’s hot and young over there? None. You got a bunch of old lads beating each other up. Nobody is saying nothing.”
The Man really drove her point home when she said that no one is asking for CM Punk, or even her husband Seth Rollins, to step aside.
Lynch challenged Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Backlash Saturday night, and the point that she made was reinforced by former WWE Champion Big E during a pre-show panel discussion.
"So much of the narrative is, is this a passing of the torch moment? But it's also very interesting what I hear from Becky. She talks a lot about age and the way we talk about age with women and the way we talk about age with the men. For a lot of women who are in their late 30s it's, 'Oh, are you winding down? Are you ready to get out?' It feels like 75% of the male side is 38, 39, 40, 45. Let's give the women the same honor and same grace as well."- Big E Backlash Pre-show
Lyra Valkyria did go on to successfully defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship in what was arguably the best match of the entire Backlash Premium Live Event.
Valkyria put forth an incredible performance, but Lynch was able to match her younger opponent step-for-step in her first singles match in nearly a year. The Man has shown zero signs that she's slowing down since returning to the ring last month.
