Big E Months Away From Next Neck Update; Still Attacking Life With Excitement & Passion
It's a very real possibility that Big E has wrestled his final match. If that ends up being the case, the former WWE Champion is at peace with never being able to step back in the ring as an active competitor.
Big E recently spoke with Kyle Odegard of Sports Talk Philly, and as cliche as it sounds, E says he's taking everything a day at a time as continues to get treatment on his neck.
"My day-to-day life is very normal. I have no day-to-day issues, no issues with headaches or pain, functioning issues, any of those things. I did go down to a beautiful place called RejuvStem in Cancun, and got some stem cells" Big E said. "That was about three months ago. We’ll see how that looks and if there’s any progress there. More than anything, I’m really grateful just to be living a happy, healthy life. No issues at all with my neck right now.”
It was back on the March 11, 2022 episode of SmackDown where Big E fractured his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae in a match with Ridge Holland. Thankfully, he didn't suffer any ligament or spinal cord damage. Leaving the door open for a potential return, if doctors advise that he can do so safely.
"I get scans again in another three-to-six months, and if they look great and the doctors say it’s healthy for me to go back, then that’s something where we’ll sit down and talk about it. But I try not to spend too much time worrying about things I can’t control."
Leave it to the powerhouse of positivity to find the silver lining in a potential career ending injury, as he's put his time and energy into a budding broadcasting career with WWE as pre-show host and analyst.
E says there are future broadcasting opportunities with WWE that he's not at liberty to discuss yet, but fans can look forward to those details being revealed in the coming months.
"Every day, I wake up with that excitement and that passion," Big E said. “If this is the end of my career in the ring, I know exactly what I want to do, and all of those things are in motion right now."
You can follow Rick Ucchino on X and on Instagram: @RickUcchino
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
Alexa Bliss Teases WWE Return On Instagram
Early Reactions to the Netflix Vince McMahon Documentary: What Are Wrestling Fans Saying?
Mercedes Moné Blames Vince McMahon For WWE Exit
Vince McMahon Names His First Pick For WWE Champion, Was Not Hulk Hogan