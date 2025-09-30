Big E Reveals His Pick For One Of WWE's Greatest In-Ring Performers
John Cena and AJ Styles are set for a showdown for the ages in Australia, and one former WWE Champion is making sure credit is given where it's due.
Big E had the pleasure of facing both Cena and Styles during his in-ring career, which came to a sudden close in 2022 after breaking his neck in a suplex gone wrong.
He was a panelist on this week's Raw Recap podcast with WWE, and opened up about how high of a regard he holds "The Phenomenal One" in as far as being an all-time talent goes.
“I would put him, I think a lot of people would put AJ on their Mount Rushmore of in-ring workers. I mean, one of the best to ever do it. Truly incredible."
Styles vs. Cena
Cena only has a handful of events left on his retirement tour, which will wrap on Dec. 13. One of his final matches will be against Styles, whom he had a memorable feud with from 2016 into 2017, with the two trading the WWE Championship with one another.
While the match came together via social media in a rather unconventional manner, Big E still believes the bout will be a significant one for both men and the fans as well, especially as Styles hints his career may be wrapping.
"I will say as a quick aside, I am so excited that we are getting this AJ and Cena match," Big E said. "When I think of Cena’s greatest rivals over the last 10 years, the beat up John Cena stuff, the stuff with The Club was so incredible, and those two put on classics. So Perth is going to be blessed by this one."
The 39-year-old also thinks this could end up being one of Cena's best matches of his retirement run. He and Cody Rhodes had a five-star classic street fight at SummerSlam in August, which Cena then followed with a strong outing against Logan Paul.
"I think we’re going to see as far as work rate in ring ability, I think this might be the best version of John Cena that we see on this entire run. Truly, truly excited for this.”
H/T Fightful for partial transcript assistance.
