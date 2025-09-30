Orange Cassidy Opens Up About Kris Statlander Becoming AEW Women's World Champion (Exclusive)
Orange Cassidy is back on AEW television after spending months away, and a lot has changed since fans last saw him.
Toni Storm stood atop the AEW Women's Division as AEW Women's World Champion since February, defending her belt successfully against everyone thrown in front of her. That would change, however, at AEW All Out, as Kris Statlander pinned Storm in a four-way to win the title for the first time.
With the win, Statlander became the first woman in AEW history to win both the AEW Women's World Championship and AEW TBS Championship.
Though he wasn't present, the former AEW International Champion Cassidy was watching closely, seeing his former Best Friends stablemate win the title she had long chased. Speaking with The Takedown on SI, Cassidy expressed pride in everything Statlander has accomplished so far.
"She is the definition of working hard," he said. "She works very, very hard. And personally, you know, she's going through some stuff and she's made some decisions, and I'll never hold that against her.
While the breakup of The Best Friends in 2024 saw all of their members go separate ways, Cassidy feels a bond with Statlander that has transcended their issues.
"She hasn't lost my phone number, and, yeah, I personally really have a special place [for her]. And I don't think it's really hit to anybody yet that she's the first ever person to get both the TBS and the Women's [World Championship]. That's incredible. She's had two knee [surgeries]. She works very, very hard," Cassidy said.
"It's nice to see when people that work hard get success."
Cassidy's Journey Back to AEW
Cassidy made his return to in-ring action on last week's edition of AEW Dynamite, teaming with Mark Briscoe and Hologram and defeating The Don Callis Family. This week, AEW will be celebrating the six-year anniversary of the show, and Cassidy is set to face Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship.
The 41-year-old tore his pectoral muscle earlier this year, and has been out of action since April. He has never held the AEW TNT Championship during his tenure with the company, which began at the company's inaugural Double or Nothing show.
