WWE NXT Superstar Announces Departure
Edris Enofe has been a fixture of NXT since arriving at the brand and the WWE back in late 2021. He would form a tag team with Malik Blade, before that duo split up in May of this year.
Enofe was on the sidelines with a shoulder injury that he picked up in a match on NXT Level Up from 2024, resulting in his absence for around eight months.
Well, as of today, via an Instagram post, Edris Enofe has announced that he is leaving WWE while sending out a thank you to his former colleagues, supporters, and trainers.
"As of today, I will officially be leaving the WWE. This is a decision that I thought about for a very long time, and I’m gonna trust my gut on this. With that being said, for the past four years, I had the chance and the opportunity to meet and work with incredible people, from the wrestlers to the referees, to the creative team, to the medical staff, and of course to all the coaches who put in so much time and effort into making me better..."- Edris Enofe
Enofe continues on to say:
"...And for that, I will always, always appreciate y’all, and of course to all the fans who have supported me and stuck by my side through all these years, thank you."- Edris Enofe [H/T Fightful]
Other WWE Stars Who Have Recently Left
WWE has seen its fair share of departures this year, just like any year. Most recently, fans heard about fellow NXT star Jazmyn Nyx announcing that she would not be re-signing, thus seeing her removed from Fatal Influence and written off television.
Andrade would also be gone on September 13th despite doing some great work on SmackDown either through his rivalry with Carmelo Hayes or tag team with Rey Fenix.
Easily the most talked about one, however, was Karrion Kross, who became quite popular with the WWE audience after cutting a shoot-esque promo on his position in the company after WrestleMania 41.
He would be let go after his match at SummerSlam with Sami Zayn due to his contract expiring.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Former WWE Superstar Reportedly Under Contract With TNA Wrestling
WWE And Netflix Still Tweaking Monday Night Raw Start Times
WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (9/29/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream