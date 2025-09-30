AEW Blood And Guts Date And Location Made Official
We now know the date and location of this year's Blood & Guts.
As announced earlier this morning, AEW will host 2025's Blood & Guts at the November 12th Dynamite in Greensboro, North Carolina's First Horizon Coliseum.
The ticket presale begins on Thursday, October 2nd, and the general onsale period will begin Friday, October 3rd.
What we know so far about Blood & Guts 2025
This announcement comes days after Jamie Hayter confirmed the long-anticipated inaugural women's Blood & Guts after the main event of Collision, following a post-match attack from the Triangle of Madness.
For weeks, tensions have been building between the babyfaces and heels in the AEW women's division, with a rotating cast of players facing off in all-star multi-woman tag team matches. The most recent one was an 8-woman Tornado Tailgate Brawl preceding All Out in Toronto that saw Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, Queen Aminata, and Mina Shirakawa defeat Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue.
The actual participants for the Blood & Guts match have yet to be confirmed, but based on the women who were involved in Hayter's attack on Collision, it's a fair bet to assume that the Triangle of Madness will be involved on the heel side while Hayter and Queen Aminata represent the babyface team.
Another interesting note is that at the Tornado Tailgate Brawl, the babyfaces all wore AEW t-shirts, potentially alluding to a Team AEW dynamic, much like we saw at Double or Nothing's Anarchy In The Arena versus the Death Riders, as well as last year's Blood & Guts versus The Elite.
One of the division's top stars, Willow Nightingale, has been involved in fighting off the Death Riders for much of this year, which led to her and Marina Shafir's inclusion as the first women to participate in Anarchy In The Arena in May.
Also, the new AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander, has been tangled with the Death Riders for months, most recently rejecting their formal recruitment efforts on Dynamite last Wednesday.
What else can we expect from the November 12 Dynamite?
In previous years, AEW has hosted a Royal Rampage battle royal after Blood & Guts during Rampage tapings since the double ring format is already set up. Last year, the winner of the battle royal earned an AEW Men's World title match.
Since AEW Rampage is no longer in production as of the end of 2024, it remains to be seen if the battle royal tradition will continue in Greensboro.
