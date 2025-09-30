Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Officially Confirms John Cena's Final Appearance

The final five dates in the Hall of Fame career of John Cena are now set in stone, following the official announcement of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this December.

Rick Ucchino

The final time has now been set.

WWE announced Tuesday morning that the final appearance of John Cena's Hall of Fame career will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 inside the Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

“John’s contributions to WWE are immeasurable. There are no words that can truly relay how much he means to this business,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque in a statement. “Together with our partners at Events DC and Capital One Arena, we look forward to honoring his legacy and delivering an unforgettable send-off for both John and the WWE Universe.”

There has been no official announcement has been made in regards to an opponent for Cena, but city leaders in D.C. are thrilled to be able to play host to the closing moments of his remarkable career.

“Washington, D.C. is the Sports Capital and the perfect place to honor John Cena’s remarkable legacy,” said Angie M. Gates, President and CEO of Events DC. “We are excited to welcome WWE fans from our city and around the globe to witness an unforgettable final showdown in our nation’s capital. We deeply value our partnership with WWE and look forward to providing fans with an experience they will cherish forever."

Tickets for Saturday Night’s Main Event will go on sale starting Friday, October 17, at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT). Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster's website starting Wednesday, October 15, at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT).

Additionally, official Saturday Night’s Main Event Passes are now available through WWE’s exclusive partner On Location. These passes offer fans the chance to sit ringside, and experience all-inclusive pre-show hospitality featuring WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more.

With Saturday Night's Main Event in the Nation's Capital now officially on the books, the remaining slate for Cena's last hurrah is complete. Just five dates remain before the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion hangs up his jorts for good.

Date

Show

City

Venue

October 11

Crown Jewel

Perth, Australia

PAC Arena

November 10

WWE Raw

Boston, MA

TD Garden

November 17

WWE Raw

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

November 29

Survivor Series

San Diego, CA

Petco Park

December 13

Saturday Night's Main Event

Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena

John Cena is coming off a shockingly brutal loss to Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza, but he'll have the opportunity to put that performance behind him when he faces AJ Styles in less than two weeks at WWE Crown Jewel.

MORE: WWE NXT Superstar Announces Departure

This is a match-up that fans have been clamoring to see, almost from the moment that Cena first announced his retirement tour at Money in the Bank 2024 in Toronto. Both Cena and Styles went on record to say they wanted it, and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque was happy to book this for all parties involved.

WWE Crown Jewel Card (Announced):

John Cena vs. AJ Styles

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Championship

Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill or Nia Jax for the 2025 Women's Crown Jewel Championship

Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. The Kabuki Warriors

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com

