WWE Officially Confirms John Cena's Final Appearance
The final time has now been set.
WWE announced Tuesday morning that the final appearance of John Cena's Hall of Fame career will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 inside the Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
“John’s contributions to WWE are immeasurable. There are no words that can truly relay how much he means to this business,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque in a statement. “Together with our partners at Events DC and Capital One Arena, we look forward to honoring his legacy and delivering an unforgettable send-off for both John and the WWE Universe.”
There has been no official announcement has been made in regards to an opponent for Cena, but city leaders in D.C. are thrilled to be able to play host to the closing moments of his remarkable career.
“Washington, D.C. is the Sports Capital and the perfect place to honor John Cena’s remarkable legacy,” said Angie M. Gates, President and CEO of Events DC. “We are excited to welcome WWE fans from our city and around the globe to witness an unforgettable final showdown in our nation’s capital. We deeply value our partnership with WWE and look forward to providing fans with an experience they will cherish forever."
Tickets for Saturday Night’s Main Event will go on sale starting Friday, October 17, at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT). Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster's website starting Wednesday, October 15, at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT).
Additionally, official Saturday Night’s Main Event Passes are now available through WWE’s exclusive partner On Location. These passes offer fans the chance to sit ringside, and experience all-inclusive pre-show hospitality featuring WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more.
With Saturday Night's Main Event in the Nation's Capital now officially on the books, the remaining slate for Cena's last hurrah is complete. Just five dates remain before the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion hangs up his jorts for good.
Date
Show
City
Venue
October 11
Crown Jewel
Perth, Australia
PAC Arena
November 10
WWE Raw
Boston, MA
TD Garden
November 17
WWE Raw
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
November 29
Survivor Series
San Diego, CA
Petco Park
December 13
Saturday Night's Main Event
Washington D.C.
Capital One Arena
John Cena is coming off a shockingly brutal loss to Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza, but he'll have the opportunity to put that performance behind him when he faces AJ Styles in less than two weeks at WWE Crown Jewel.
MORE: WWE NXT Superstar Announces Departure
This is a match-up that fans have been clamoring to see, almost from the moment that Cena first announced his retirement tour at Money in the Bank 2024 in Toronto. Both Cena and Styles went on record to say they wanted it, and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque was happy to book this for all parties involved.
WWE Crown Jewel Card (Announced):
John Cena vs. AJ Styles
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Championship
Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill or Nia Jax for the 2025 Women's Crown Jewel Championship
Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. The Kabuki Warriors
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
WWE Raw Results (9/29/25): Roman Reigns Returns And Huge Crown Jewel Match Set
WWE Personnel Receive Subpoenas In Vince McMahon Shareholder Lawsuit