How To Watch WWE Evolution 2025: Date, Start Time, Card, Location & Live Stream
It was October 28, 2018 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York that WWE made history by putting on the company's first ever all women's Premium Live Event. A celebration of women's professional wrestlers from the past and present, as well as some of the talent who would grow into today's top Superstars.
The show was appropriately named Evolution. A term of endearment after a white hot social media campaign sparked a revolution in women's professional wrestling just a few years prior.
Spearheaded by groundbreaking performers like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley and Mercedes Moné, that revolution evolved into sustained success that saw the creation of the Women's Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, The Queen of the Ring Tournament, the commissioning of the Women's Intercontinental and United States Championships and multiple WrestleMania main event matches.
Nearly seven years later, it's time for the next phase of the all women's Evolution event. The long-awaited sequel will emanate from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, July 13.
Previous Evolution headliners Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Nikki Bella are all expected to be prominently featured once again, alongside Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Bayley and a myriad others. Not to mention yet to be announced legends from the past and once again the future stars of tomorrow as Jacy Jayne defends her NXT Women's Championship against Jordynne Grace.
Women's World Champion IYO SKY will also put her title on the line against Rhea Ripley, the very woman she shocked to win the gold back on the March 3 edition of Monday Night Raw.
Here's everything we currently known about WWE Evolution. Check back for updates as more matches are announced for the show.
WWE Evolution date:
Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025
WWE Evolution start time:
Time: 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST
WWE Evolution location:
Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
How To watch WWE Evolution:
Streaming: Exclusively in the United States on Peacock and internationally on Netflix.
WWE Evolution card (Announced):
IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women's Championship
