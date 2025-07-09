WWE Sparks Fan Meltdown With AJ Lee Post Ahead of Evolution 2
WWE set social media ablaze with a post on their WWE Vault YouTube channel this morning. The channel posts "classic matches, hidden gems and never-before-seen footage," and today, just days ahead of the WWE Evolution 2 PLE, posted a video titled "Story of the rise of AJ Lee."
It's the second post this week that included AJ Lee, the first being a Divas title match between Lee and Paige published two days ago.
The curious timing of the posts has of course sparked massive speculation across the WWE Universe, with many fans taking to social media to to express their excitement and skepticism regarding an appearance at Evolution.
@SethJoseph95 wrote: "WWE posting the rise of AJ Lee on their channel when Evolution is around the corner.. oh I’m not falling for it this time!!!"
@cherrys2821: "WWE Vault just released the rise of AJLee, oh my God."
@angryhwabird: "WHY DOES WWE ALL OF THE SUDDEN KEEPS POSTING ABOUT AJ LEE"
@yellowhairdpunk: "wwe uploaded ANOTHER playlist of ajlee ………. please stop giving me false hope"
@amine_laksiri: "I am not falling for this again WWE, okay? (HOLY SHIT AJLEE IS FINALLY RETURNING!! THAT'S GREAT)"
@meloismone: "THEY ARE NOT GETTING ME"
@its_amaan02: "they need to stop playing w us all bc my delusional ass is starting to have hope again"
@991_RyderChillz: "I swear to god if I hear “Let’s Light It Up” this Sunday."
@BramKassidy: "Not tryna get my hopes up"
Not tryna get my hopes up
Not tryna get my hopes up"
@AlohaFromLiam: "Praying for a AJLee return …"
@RHEALVSTIC: "wwe stop posting aj lee just to disappoint us come evolution challenge"
WWE Evolution 2 is set to take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, July 13th.
Current matches on the card include IYO Sky vs Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs Trish Stratus for the WWE Women's Championship, Jacy Jayne vs Jordyne Grace for the NXT Women's Championship, Becky Lynch vs Bayley vs Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship and much, much more.
