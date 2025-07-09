New Report Indicates Shayna Baszler Has Returned To WWE In New Role
Shayna Baszler was released from WWE earlier this year, but has now returned to the company just two months later.
According to a report from Cory Hays, Baszler was backstage at NXT this week to produce the Kelani Jordan vs Lainey Reid match with Chris Girard. It's her first piece of work with the company since being released in April during post-WrestleMania roster cuts.
There is no indication as to whether or not Baszler will stay on as a producer for NXT, but the report indicates that it's typical for prospective producers to come in and shadow current talent in the role in a probationary way.
Baszler is a former NXT Women's Champion. Her run as champion is what she's most remembered for in in WWE, as she didn't have the same impact on the main roster. Baszler wrestled Becky Lynch for the women's championship at WrestleMania 36, but then settled in the middle of the card for the remainder of her run.
Baszler is also a multiple time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, winning the titles with Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey.
Baszler burst onto the scene in WWE after dominating the first-ever Mae Young Classic tournament. She made it to the finals of that tournament, but lost to Kairi Sane.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
How To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream
Tony Khan Provides Update On Dr. Britt Baker's AEW Status Ahead Of All In Texas
Charlotte Flair Reveals Truth About The Relationship Between WWE's Four Horsewomen
Nikki Bella Has Major Plans For Her Current WWE Comeback: "It'll Be Iconic"