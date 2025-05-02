Big Update On WWE Abandoning Trademark For Top AEW Star
WWE has made an interesting trademark move with a former champion and current AEW star.
Adam Copeland - known as Edge in WWE and now going by Cope in AEW - exited the company after his contract expired in September 2023. He debuted shortly after in AEW on the WrestleDream pay-per-view in October 2023.
In November 2024, WWE submitted a trademark application for multiple categories for “Edge,” but a recent update suggested a big change with one of the filings.
On April 22, the company had its trademark filing abandoned on “Edge” for “wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and via the Internet or commercial online services; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal.”
That led to plenty of online speculation from wrestling fans as to whether “Edge” could now be used by Copeland in AEW.
However, WWE reclaimed the trademark filing on Thursday.
The company also still holds an active trademark on “Edge” for “clothing, namely, tops, jackets, bottoms, underwear, pajamas; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers; headwear, namely, hats.”
Copeland signed a developmental contract with WWE in 1997 and made his television debut in June 1998. After retiring due to a neck injury in 2011, he returned to action in the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.
He is a 11-time World Champion and 14-time WWE Tag Team Champion.
Copeland was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.
