Ricochet Blasts WWE In Revealing Why He Left For AEW
Ricochet is not holding back his true thoughts on his former employer WWE.
The high-flyer made his AEW debut at All In: London 2024, entering as a wild card in the Casino Gauntlet match to claim a No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship.
While he was unsuccessful in that match, he's quickly established himself as a consistent presence on AEW television, with even Tony Khan offering high praise for his efforts.
However, the 36-year-old has often found himself on the critical end of many wrestling fans' social media posts since leaving WWE last year. On Thursday, he was involved in a back-and-forth with several on X, and made quite the revelation about his reason for jumping ship from WWE to AEW.
"No, the main reason was that the WWE ruined my love and passion for the sport that I grew up loving," he said in response to a user who claimed he left WWE because he wanted to win world championships. "AEW helped me find that love again."
Ricochet signed with WWE in 2018 after becoming one of the hottest names in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Lucha Underground. A successful run in WWE NXT would see him reach the main roster in 2019, eventually winning both the WWE Intercontinental and United State Championships.
His wife, Samantha Irvin, would also leave WWE after spending several years as one of its primary ring announcers.
