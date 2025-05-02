WWE Announces Major Premium Live Event Change For Australia
WWE is making a significant change to its Premium Live Event schedule, moving one of its signature events to Perth, Australia in 2025.
The company announced early Friday morning it would be moving its Crown Jewel event from Saudi Arabia to Perth, scheduling it for Oct. 11. This will be the first time Crown Jewel will be held outside of the kingdom since its inception (though it was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
WWE made the move official on social media, announcing a pre-sale in the process.
The announcement indicates SmackDown and Raw will bookend the Saturday night PLE, with all of the events being held at RAC Arena in Perth. The venue has a listed capacity of about 15,500 fans.
The PLE moving to an arena may be notable. WWE ran the 2024 Elimination Chamber event in Perth as well, holding it at Optus Stadium. The announced attendance was 52,590 for that show, so the shift to an arena would be a significant downsizing for the company's return to the city.
Crown Jewel has been a staple of WWE programming since 2018, with the first edition seeing Shawn Michaels come out of retirement to team with Triple H, reforming D-Generation X against Kane and The Undertaker. It is unclear at this time as to whether or not the Crown Jewel Championships will be on the line, as Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan won the inaugural titles at last year's event (though have not sported the belts since).
Saudi Arabia will instead be hosting the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble PLE for the first time.
