Blake Monroe Pitched WWE Shop Sydney Sweeney Inspired Bathwater Soap Merch
Blake Monroe may be the next Sydney Sweeney.
Monroe - the former Mariah May in AEW - made her WWE debut on the June 3 edition of NXT, where she stated that things would be a lot more glamorous for the “best women’s division in the world.”
Fast forward to this week’s NXT, as Monroe had a debut vignette which featured her in a bubble bath and a towel before revealing her new name.
However, that bathwater could be put to good use if Monroe has her say in it.
In a response to a fan on X pushing for the release of “Blake Monroe’s Bathwater Bliss,” Monroe noted that she had made a similar request to WWEShop.com on Tuesday.
“It’s crazy because i asked @WWEShop just yesterday!!!” Monroe wrote.
The fan-made spoof followed the example set by Sweeney, who partnered with ‘Dr. Squatch’ to create Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss, a limited-edition “bricc infused with her actual bathwater.”
To no surprise, the product sold out in seconds, and is currently being sold for over $1,500 on eBay.
While Monroe’s bathwater soap may not reach that level of popularity, it could be in high demand should WWE choose to get creative with its marketing efforts.
Monroe debuted in AEW in November 2023 and went on to win the AEW Women’s Championship at All In 2024 in London. She lost the title to Toni Storm in a 'Hollywood Ending' Match at AEW Revolution back in March.
Monroe left the company at the end of May to sign with WWE.
