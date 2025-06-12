Potential Major Spoiler For Goldberg's WWE Return
As many have suspected, Goldberg is expected to make his return to WWE programming in the very near future to begin the build to his retirement match.
The WWE Hall of Famer has spent much of 2025 training for his final match, which will reportedly take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on Saturday, July 12. The next NBC live special will emanate from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, a city which has deep ties to the former World Champion.
With Saturday Night's Main Event only a month a way, Goldberg is now reportedly set to be in Green Bay for WWE Raw this coming Monday. BodySlam's Viper says the expectation is that he'll be coming after Gunther to finally follow up on the events that unfolded last October at WWE Bad Blood.
The Ring General just defeated Jey Uso this past Monday night to capture the World Heavyweight Championship for the second time in his career. If Gunther is indeed the plan for Goldberg's big send off, he may be attempting to pull a John Cena and carry one of WWE's top championships into retirement.
Saturday Night's Main Event is part of a major trifecta of events going down in A-Town that weekend. NXT Great American Bash will also be taking place on Saturday, July 12, going head-to-head with AEW All In Texas.
The second ever all women's Premium Live Event Evolution will then close out the festivities on Sunday, July 13. As of this writing, the only match that has officially been announced for that weekend will see Jacy Jayne defend her NXT Women's Championship against an opponent to be determined later this month.
