Major Jade Cargill Match Reportedly Planned For WWE Evolution 2
A storm may be on its way to Atlanta.
WWE Evolution 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 edition of the groundbreaking all women's Premium Live Event, is set for Sunday, July 13 at the State Farm Arena.
With a little over a month left before the show, the WWE creative team has now gotten the ball rolling on key storylines for Evolution. The return of both Nikki Bella and Bayley Monday night on Raw marked the first steps in establishing some new programs, but one of the biggest matches on the card could be a rematch from WrestleMania 41.
Jade Cargill defeated Naomi in an extremely rare non-title women's singles match at this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals', and Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting the current plan is for both women to run it back at Evolution 2.
While Cargill was ready to move on to achieving her WWE Women's Championship aspirations post-WrestleMania, Naomi has made it clear over the past several weeks that she's not finished with the fight she started back before Survivor Series: WarGames last November.
Not only has Naomi thwarted Cargill's efforts at every turn, she's gotten closer to capturing the title than her rival by winning the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank contract.
It's entirely possible that Naomi cashes-in the briefcase on Tiffany Stratton and wins the WWE Women's Championship ahead of Evolution 2. That could put Cargill, an Atlanta area native, in line for her first WWE World Title opportunity in front of her hometown crowd.
WWE has yet to officially announce any matches for the show. It is pretty clear after Raw this week that Nikki Bella will be returning to the very PLE she headlined seven years ago.
A one-on-one match with Liv Morgan could be in the works, but don't rule out a Bella Twins reunion being the play with Liv and Raquel Rodriguez being the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
