Cody Rhodes Responds To The Idea Of Turning Heel In Fan Exchange On X
Fans pleading with WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes to turn to the dark side can stand down for a while longer.
A fan on X reacted to a clip of Rhodes shortly after his heel turn on Moose in early 2017. Rhodes is seen holding the Global Force Wrestling Next Gen Championship and disrespecting those around him while defending the Rhodes family name.
For now, that side of the world champion's personality is long gone after Rhodes' reply to the fan on X. The amount of fun he had around this time isn't enough to sway how he carries himself on WWE TV.
Cody Rhodes downplays quality of heel run
Rhodes is in the middle of his second reign with the WWE Undisputed Championship. At this pace, he could be on his way to main-eventing his fourth straight WrestleMania. Each time he's done it as the pure babyface, even against John Cena.
In his response to a fan on X, Rhodes wrote: " People cite this clip and the me spitting one and assume it was far better than it was
3 biggest gates of all time didn’t happen with the jerk in this vid
It was a fun step on the journey though!"
While some of the older and more educated side of the WWE universe could be growing tired of the superhero demeanor Rhodes presents himself as, it's easy to understand why he wouldn't want to revisit that side of himself.
The undisputed champion admitted to having a fun time being that person on Impact, but still made sure to separate himself from that person, too. Cody Rhodes was immersing himself with the Bullet Club faction, making frequent appearances on the hit YouTube series "Being the Elite," and becoming Ring of Honor world champion.
Why there's speculation of Rhodes turning heel
Cody Rhodes became WWE Undisputed Champion for a second time after he dethroned John Cena and ended Cena's record-breaking seventeenth world championship reign. Since then, he has defended the championship against only one Drew McIntyre.
On the most recent episode of WWE Smackdown this past Friday night, Jacob Fatu was scheduled to face McIntyre in a number one contender's one-on-one match.
Fatu was found beaten backstage and he was declared unable to compete. Rhodes stepped into the match in his place and fought McIntyre instead. To the confusion and surprise of many fans in the audience inside the SAP Center in San Jose, Rhodes bashed McIntyre with the championship to cause a disqualification. The crowd was extremely silent following the act.
A huge brawl proceeded to breakout between the two superstars and all hell broke loose to close Smackdown. Rhodes has yet to explain his actions on WWE television but on social media he's denied the possibility of becoming "the jerk" we saw on Impact Wrestling.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
An Updated Timeline For Jacob Fatu's Return After Backstage Attack On WWE SmackDown
WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (10/20/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The Latest On Whether WWE Plans To Use AI-Generated Storylines