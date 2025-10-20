Bobby "Mo" Horne From Men On A Mission, Dead At Age 58
Bobby "Mo" Horne has died at the age of 58.
WWE Hall of Famer, Leilani Kai, took to social media on Sunday evening to announce the news. Horne had recent health issues including a blood infection and pneumonia.
"It breaks my heart to hear that Bobby Horne, better known to wrestling fans as Sir Mo of Men on a Mission, has passed away," Kai wrote in a post on Facebook. I first met Bobby when we were both traveling with the WWF in the mid-90s. He was always kind to me — always smiling, joking around, and treating everyone with respect.
"When you were new or didn’t quite fit in yet, Bobby had a way of making you feel welcome. That meant a lot back then, especially on those long road trips when being part of the locker room family mattered most.Rest in peace, my friend. Thank you for every laugh, every kind word, and every night we shared on the road. You’ll be missed by all of us who knew you."
Horne a former WWE Tag Team Champion
Horne is a former tag team champion in WWE. He teamed with Mabel as part of the Men on a Mission team and won the gold in 1994. Horne continued to be a part of the Mabel act when he became a singles focus shortly after the tag title win. Horne was known at "Sir Mo" to match with Mabel's king gimmick after winning King of the Ring in 1995.
Mabel is an infamous character for not only winning the 1995 King of the Ring tournament, but also in pro wrestling lore. Dave Meltzer reported back in the day that Mabel was considered a potential "third man" in the NWO storyline in WCW in the mid-90s.
Eventually, that "third man" would reveal himself to be Hulk Hogan. Mabel later continued his career in WWE without Horne as Viscera.
Horne made his pro wrestling debut in 1991 as part of The Harlem Knights tag team. He was with the WWE until 1996.
Horne received a kidney transplant in 2018 and also suffered a severe case of COVID-19. According to TMZ, Horne died in a Texas hospital and was in that hospital with health issues for a couple of months.
Horne had not wrestled a match since 2000. However, he and his wife ran an independent pro wrestling promotion named SOAR Championship Wrestling since 2016.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
An Updated Timeline For Jacob Fatu's Return After Backstage Attack On WWE SmackDown
SPOILER: WWE Hall of Famer Reportedly Set For Return On Monday Night Raw Tonight
The Latest On Whether WWE Plans To Use AI-Generated Storylines
Rhea Ripley Got Jokes After Suffering Injury During WWE Japan Supershow