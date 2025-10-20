An Updated Timeline For Jacob Fatu's Return After Backstage Attack On WWE SmackDown
Word surfaced late last week that Jacob Fatu was dealing with a non-wrestling related issue and that he would not be able to compete on Friday's episode of SmackDown.
WWE continued to advertise the Samoan Werewolf's match with Drew McIntyre throughout the day, and even doubled down at the start of the show when SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that their bout would determine the new No. 1 Contender for the WWE Championship.
When it came time for the main event to start, however, Jacob Fatu was not able to make it to gorilla position for his entrance. He was instead discovered underneath a metal tower backstage. He was bleeding heavily from the mouth, and several of his teeth appeared to be lying next to him on the concrete floor.
Drew McIntyre, who later wrestled an 'impromptu' match against Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship that ended in a disqualification, claimed to have nothing to do with the assault. As of this writing, Fatu's attacker remains a mystery.
What is also a mystery is just how long Fatu is going to be out of action. Initial reports had him potentially missing the rest of this year, but now he could be back much sooner.
Although he's gotten physical in multiple backstage segments, Jacob has not wrestled since September. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that a dental procedure is keeping Fatu from gaining medical clearance to compete, with the belief that he'd be out until after Survivor Series: WarGames in November.
Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer, meanwhile, is under the belief that Fatu could be back by the weekend of November 29, when the show goes live from Petco Park in San Diego, California.
Having the former United States Champion back in the mix for the final Premium Live Event of the year would be huge, especially with current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins likely out for the next several months with a shoulder injury.
Rollins will reportedly undergo shoulder surgery to repair the damage done when he performed a coast-to-coast diving headbutt on Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel. The Visionary figured to be central figure in the Men's WarGames Match, but now the creative team will be forced to go in a different direction.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce will give an official announcement on Seth Rollins tonight on Raw, one week after he was taken out by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
