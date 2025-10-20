The Latest On Whether WWE Plans To Use AI-Generated Storylines
Does WWE have a long-term goal of using AI, a computer simulation of human intelligence, to replace the actual humans who are working in the creative department?
That's the concern from members of the fanbase after a story surfaced last week about the company hiring a new Senior Director of Creative Strategy.
The Wrestling Observer reported that this new hire's role will be to specifically focus on integrating AI into storytelling, as well as graphics and video production. While this news may sound concerning to some, or many, now would be a good time to take a deep breath and not let panic set in.
Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp has dug a bit further into the matter and has learned that certain AI tools have actually been readily available to the creative team for years at this point.
"[Those tools have] mostly been used as a glorified creative assistant to look up things like, the last time two wrestlers had a match," Ross Sapp in his report. "One source familiar with the process said that it would be more of a 'not starting with a blank page' approach than 'write the show for us'."
Ross Sapp says that no one on the creative team has been known to use the AI system for more than a few minutes at a time.
How does WWE hope to utilize AI?
As for the company's new Senior Director of Creative Strategy, contrary to what some may believe, their job is not to develop a system that can one day take over for the creative team. At least, according to this latest report from SRS.
"The WWE creative team is of the impression that he’s being brought in to find ways to help use AI to remove background noise of shots, organize files quickly, or work on production elements as opposed to creative storylines," Ross Sapp said Sunday evening.
"One employee in production told [Fightful] that they work 'insane, nonstop' hours and that they’re actually excited to get AI aiding in some of the things they do."
It's the job of the creative team to write and produce episodes of Raw, SmackDown, NXT and Premium Live Events. They work directly with the men and women in the locker room to create those hours of weekly television, and one top talent who spoke to Fightful, objected to the idea that AI could replace the likes of Michael Hayes, Paul Heyman and Ed Koskey.
