Blake Monroe Turns Heel At WWE Evolution 2025
In news that will not surprise anyone, least of all 'Timeless' Toni Storm, Blake Monroe, the artist formerly known as Mariah May over in AEW, turned heel at WWE Evolution, tonight, costing Jordynne Grace the NXT Women's Title in the process.
Monroe debuted to huge acclaim and attention in NXT last month and rapidly aligned with Grace, who challenged Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Title at Evolution in Atlanta, tonight.
However, Monroe's penchant for turning on those closest to her came to the fore a lot quicker than it did with Storm in AEW, as she switched on Grace after only befriending her in the last few weeks.
With Fatal Influence attempting to run interference on the outside of the ring to work to Jayne's advantage, Monroe decided to interfere herself, taking out Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx, commandeering the NXT Women's Title belt along the way, which Fatal Influence had attempted to insert into the match.
But with the referee distracted, Monroe clobbered Grace on the spine with the title belt as Jayne reversed an Irish whip to the ropes. The shot allowed Jayne to score the victory and then, post-match, Monroe proved she had made no mistake as she handed Jayne her title and posed for the crowd, producing a mischievous grin as Grace looked on from ringside, furiously.
Given how effective Monroe was as a heel in AEW, it's little surprise WWE have pulled the trigger on the turn so early on into her run with the company. A feud with Grace will likely establish Monroe further atop the card in NXT before what will likely be a run with the Women's Title in WWE's Florida territory.
Will Monroe get the Hollywood ending she wants with this feud, though?
