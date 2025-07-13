Mandy Rose Posts About Not Being Invited To WWE Evolution
Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has taken to social media to post about her invite, or lack thereof, to tonight's WWE Evolution event.
The all women's Premium Live Event is the second Evolution show put on by WWE, following on from 2018's inaugural effort. Rose was involved in the original show, taking part in a 20 woman battle royal, being eliminated by Carmella.
Seven years later, however, and Rose is nowhere to be seen on tonight's card, having been released by WWE in December, 2022 after holding the NXT Women's Title for 413 days.
Rose's release came after WWE management took exception to the content she was posting on her FanTime account. The pictures and videos on the subscription service were of an adult nature, which was not approved of by the company.
Rose has since gone on to become a prominent model and creator on OnlyFans, reportedly earning millions in the process. But despite her previous success in WWE, it would appear there was no spot on tonight's card for the former Toxic Attraction member.
Not that she seems remotely bothered by the snub.
The video shows Rose sat on her couch waiting for her cell phone to ring, with the caption "POV Waiting For That Evolution 2 Call" before adding in the post caption, "It’s okay, it never came but they can’t afford me anyway. I'll just watch and support from here" as she sips from a glass of wine.
Last month, Rose posted a video of herself and recently released NXT star Cora Jade, now known as Elayna Black once again. Black has also started an OnlyFans account upon departing WWE.
