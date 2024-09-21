Booker T Comments On Backstage "Words" With CM Punk At NXT
WWE Raw Superstar CM Punk and Booker T have a faux internet feud going back to Punk's short stint in the UFC. In a 2018 episode of Booker's Heated Conversations podcast, the five-time (say it four more times) WCW World Champion expressed his thoughts on the outcome of Punk's second UFC fight against Mike Jackson.
“I like the odds for Mike Jackson. I’m gonna pick a guy who’s been in a fight before a guy who’s been in only one fight any day of the week," Booker T said.
Booker was, of course, right. Punk lost decisively against Jackson and hung up the UFC gloves for good. The internet took Booker's astute assumption of Punk's chances, a few falsely contextualized quotes between the two, and conflated it into a rivalry that, according to Booker, never existed.
When Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023, he expressed a desire to give back to the industry that allowed him opportunities like his two UFC bouts. And so far, he's done just that, regularly attending NXT events and participating as a special guest referee for the upcoming NXT Championship match between Ethan Page and Trick Williams.
Booker, a NXT commentator, ran into Punk backstage at a recent show and had nothing but good things to say about his interaction with the Second City Saint.
"Let me tell you something, I know people was like tripping when they saw that, but the thing is Punk and I, we really never had any beef. We really never did," Booker said in a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.
Booker admitted that he said "some things" about Punk's time in the UFC, but added that it wasn't "derogatory or mean-spirited."
"I do see a different CM Punk," Booker said, citing Punk's reinvigorated attitude towards the wrestling industry and willingness to help the WWE stars of tomorrow.
CM Punk will be the special guest referee when Ethan Page defends his NXT Championship against Trick Williams on October 1 for NXT's CW premiere.
