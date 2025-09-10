Booker T Comments On Wrestlers Filming TikToks
Booker T is not a fan of modern day wrestlers spending time filming TikToks, agreeing with The Undertaker's recent comments on the current trend.
A large number of wrestlers across major promotions such as WWE and AEW as well as the independent scene are frequent posters on TikTok, often generating a ton of views and comments on their content. It is not, however, a trend the five-time WCW Champion is particularly fond of.
Booker T - Not a Fan of TikTok
Speaking during a recent interview with Esports Insider, Booker echoed The Undertaker's disapproving comments about wrestlers practicing dance routines and viral videos backstage and during their spare time.
“I agree with Taker. I truly believe in keeping the character as real as you possibly can. Because that’s your money maker. And I always say, can you imagine if The Undertaker was ‘The Phenom’ on pay-per-view on Saturday night, and then on Tuesday night he was on TikTok as a chef. You wouldn’t be able to buy The Undertaker the same way. So I think believing in the character and keeping the character sacred. It’s something that these young guys really don’t think about or care about these days.”- Booker T
To be honest, The Undertaker transitioning into a TikTok chef would at least be more entertaining than 95% of food content creators out there.
Wrestlers on TikTok 'Disheartening' Says The Undertaker
Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast last month, The Undertaker had initially commented on wrestlers' social media usage, saying, “For me, I’m a notorious old school dude, man. It’s disheartening sometimes when I go to one of the shows and if you can even find talent — I’ve heard recent stuff that you’ve said, like to even catch talent backstage watching matches, like most of them are filming TikToks and doing all this other [stuff].
"Even when I was still on the road full-time and [Michelle McCool] was on the road full-time, if you weren’t sitting there watching the monitor, it was going to be a bad day for you.”
Booker T is around a lot of the stars of tomorrow in WWE through his work behind the commentary desk in NXT, while The Undertaker is now spending a lot of time in Mexico, becoming a major presence at AAA shows since WWE's takeover of the Mexican promotion in April.
The Deadman has also made a number of appearances on NXT, having run-ins with the like of NXT Champion Oba Femi and TNA World Champion Trick Williams.
