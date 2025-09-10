Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer & Other WWE Main Roster Stars Confirmed For NXT Homecoming
Shawn Michaels is getting some of his star pupils back as NXT is loading up its Homecoming edition next week.
Reigning NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne has been gaining confidence with each week that passes and that title is still around her waist. Tuesday night she declared herself to be the greatest NXT Women's Champion of all-time, which prompted a few of her predecessors to come out and express their disagreement with that statement.
Stephanie Vaquer, the woman who Fatal Influence stole the NXT Championship from back in May, was the first to surprise the WWE PC with her presence, followed by WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and then Rhea Ripley.
It was Mami who seemed to take the most issue with Jacy's claim and issued the challenge for a massive six-woman tag team match to take place next week. Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer against all three members of Fatal Influence.
This is very curious timing for Vaquer to take interest in what's going on in NXT, with The Dark Angel set to face IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza on Saturday, September 20. Although, Vaquer has not wrestled since the end of July if you can believe it. So, a tune-up match might not be the worst idea.
Rhea, Stephanie and Tiffany will not be the only NXT alums returning for next week's show. Carmelo Hayes made a surprise appearance on The CW Network last night to reunite with TNA World Champion Trick Williams.
Trick Melo Gang will take on Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa at NXT Homecoming, while Grayson Waller will interview both Oba Femi and Ricky Saints and Tyler Breeze is returning to action as well.
The former NXT Tag Team Champion will face Ethan Page for the North American Championship.
NXT Homecoming card (announced):
- Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer & Tiffany Stratton vs. Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx & Fallon Henley
- Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa
- Ethan Page (c) vs. Tyler Breeze for the NXT North American Championship
- Oba Femi and Ricky Saints appear on the Grayson Waller Effect ahead of their NXT Title Match at No Mercy
More surprise appearances are expected throughout the show, which will air live on Tuesday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET ( 7 p.m. CT) on The CW Network.
