Triple H Spoils Major Return At WWE Wrestlepalooza On Pat McAfee Show
Triple H appeared on the Pat McAfee Show today to talk about the deal with ESPN, Wrestlepalooza, and more. And one thing Triple H was able to announce was the return of a WWE superstar who has been written off television recently.
Cody Rhodes was written off after an attack from Drew McIntyre, missing episodes of SmackDown and Clash in Paris. This was done as Cody has been filming the Street Fighter film, in which he stars as Guile.
Triple H confirmed that Cody Rhodes will be coming back on September 20th for WWE Wrestlepalooza, but in what manner hasn't been confirmed. He could come out to simply address McIntyre and set up a later match, or WWE could throw in a surprise bout between the two for the event.
"I will give you a spoiler right now... Cody Rhodes will be at Wrestlepalooza," Triple H said.
Several photos of Cody alongside other members of the Street Fighter cast have come out during his absence, including cast announcements from the official Street Fighter account, while Cody's social media has been filled with promotion for the film as well.
Cody and his wife Brandi Rhodes also announced the birth of their second daughter, Leilani Ella Runnels, during this time.
Cody's Plans At Wrestlepalooza
Since Cody was written off television due to an attack from Drew McIntyre, it makes sense that this would be the feud Cody is coming back into. But what he'll be doing at Wrestlepalooza is anyones guess right now.
WWE has been doing everything possible to make this Wrestlepalooza event a big one, such as bringing Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee back for their first matches in quite some time. This is due to it being the first PLE to be broadcast on ESPN's DTC app.
It makes sense that Cody might come out and just address McIntyre with a match between the two taking place later, possibly at Crown Jewel Perth in October, but WWE could try and make this show even bigger by having a surprise WWE Championship match.
