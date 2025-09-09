Rusev Reveals What His Main Goal Is In Current WWE Run
Rusev initially signed with the WWE back in 2010 before heading down to Florida Championship Wrestling and NXT. His run down in Florida got him called up to the main roster, where he captured the United States Championship pretty quickly, later holding said belt two more times.
Budget cuts in 2020 saw Rusev get released, which led him to debuting with All Elite Wrestling as Miro. He stayed in AEW for about five years, becoming a TNT Champion, but ended up making a return to the WWE in 2025.
Rusev spoke to VoxCatch about this return run with the WWE and what his primary goal is coming out of it.
"My main goal was, you know, to show these young kids that they need to take advantage of the opportunity they have to go to show up every day, work hard and strive for more. Because I see a lot of them, they just are complacent. And I’ve been there and I know how they feel. So I wanted to help them."- Rusev, VoxCatch
He reveals that his main goal always tend to change, with helping younger stars improve being a big part of that. Otherwise he has his sights on becoming a world champion in the WWE, since that was something he wasn't able to do during his first stint.
What Do Fans Wants To See From Rusev During This Run?
Rusev has only had a handful of matches since coming back, with the bigger ones being his Clash in Paris bout with Sheamus and a King of the Ring first round match that saw Jey Uso beat him, Bronson Reed, and Sheamus.
Outside of that, he has mostly been seen beating names like Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Penta on episodes of Raw.
With the roster that WWE, or even just Monday Night Raw in general, do you believe that Rusev could fit in as a World Champion feuding with top stars like Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Gunther, and so on? Outside of the main eventers, what younger talent would you also like to see Rusev mix it up with?
The Latest in WWE, AEW, & More
Bryan Danielson Reveals Vince McMahon Tried To Re-Sign Him To WWE Before AEW Debut
Nick Hogan Sues Bubba The Love Sponge Over Unreleased Hulk Hogan Documentary
AJ Lee Breaks Silence On Return In Message Ahead Of WWE Raw