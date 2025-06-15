Booker T Envisions Big Things Ahead For R-Truth After His Return To WWE
The Truth has been set free in WWE.
Ron Killings made his shocking return at WWE Money in the Bank this past weekend and continued his rivalry with John Cena by clocking his former 'childhood hero' with the WWE Championship belt.
The stunning turn of events came less than a week after Killings, also still referred to as R-Truth, was informed that his WWE contract would not be renewed. It was a move that much of the pro wrestling world did not see coming and ultimately it was the overwhelming backlash from fans that forced parent company TKO to reverse course and bring Truth back.
One man who claims that he wasn't surprised by the news that R-Truth was going to be released, was WWE Hall of Famer and NXT commentator Booker T.
Speaking on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker said that not deciding to renew Killings' contract was simply a business decision and he's fully aware that he could find himself on the chopping block one day in the near future.
"This is a young man’s business. It’s a young woman’s business. Somebody at my age, if they’re not thinking about a phone call coming at some point in time, they’re delusional," Booker said. "Don’t think I wouldn't be expecting to get it, because I would know my number has come. That’s just fact. That’s it. Can’t sugarcoat it. I’m damn happy that R-Truth is back, damn happy."
Now that he's back in the mix, Booker would love to see WWE ride this wave of momentum for Truth all the way to Ron Killings winning his first major World Championship in over 20 years. And his first ever in WWE.
“He’s not R-Truth anymore. I like that too. We might see a totally different guy perhaps, almost like Mick Foley and Mankind and Dude Love. Let’s see what Ron Killings brings to the table. I see Ron Killings winning the World Heavyweight Championship. That’s what I see. Put the title on him. How crazy would that be? It would the the biggest thing since, perhaps, putting the title on Mick Foley.” h/t Fightful.
Killings is getting another opportunity to face John Cena this coming Friday on SmackDown, but the WWE Championship is not on the line. Cena's next title defense will come at WWE Night of Champions when he faces CM Punk.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Hikaru Shida Gives Fans An Update On Her Visa Renewal Amid AEW Absence
WWE Reportedly Showing Interest In Soon-To-Be Free Agent AEW Tag Team
Rikishi Wants WWE Writers Fired After Jey Uso’s Title Loss
Brock Lesnar's Daughter, Mya, Facetimes With Dad And Hollywood Star After Winning National Title