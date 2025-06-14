Hikaru Shida Gives Fans An Update On Her Visa Renewal Amid AEW Absence
There is still no timetable for Hikaru Shida to make her return to All Elite Wrestling.
The three-time AEW Women's Champion has not wrestled for the company yet in 2025, as she's been back in Japan waiting for her Visa renewal process to play out.
Shida held a live stream on her YouTube channel this week and gave fans an update on where things currently stand. Unfortunately, the status quo remains unchanged.
"Visa, especially nowadays, it's getting hard. AEW has so many wrestlers and the lawyer has to do so many things. I know it takes time. I hope I can go back to AEW soon. For now, I am enjoying my stay in Japan and getting more energy to wrestle in the US again. I'm looking forward to my comeback. Please wait and I'm so glad if you support me." h/t Fightful- Hikaru Shida
This latest update is not much different than the one Kenny Omega gave a few weeks back. The reigning AEW International Champion is currently cat sitting for Shida while she's away.
Hikaru last wrestled for AEW on the November 20 edition of Dynamite when she came up short in a match against Kris Statlander. Shida has remained active in Japan during her absence from AEW, wrestling for a number of independent promotions.
