Brock Lesnar's Daughter, Mya, Facetimes With Dad And Hollywood Star After Winning National Title
Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, continued her increasingly dominant collegiate shot put career by claiming the Division I shot put national title at the 2025 NCAA Championships.
And she owes some of her most recent success to........two time Emmy Award winning Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet?
Well, sort of.
Stonestreet shared a post with his 2.6m followers on Instagram this morning, congratulating Mya on following in her father's Goliath-sized footprints by winning an NCAA Title. In his caption, Stonestreet wrote, "Congratulations to the NCAA women's national shot put champion @mya.lesnar. I coached her up a little yesterday over FaceTime in prep for the big day."
Lesnar's victory is the first outdoor championships for Colorado State University since Loree Smith won the hammer throw in 2005. Another streak broken by a member of the Lesnar family, then.
Mya's NCAA victory comes only a month after her fourth-straight Mountain West Conference shot put title. She threw the shot put 18.61 meters at the MWC's outdoor championships in May.
Mya's performance at the NCAA event was nothing short of spectacular, with her best throw flying an incredible 64ft 4 1/2 inches.
The daughter of a former WWE and UFC Champion, Mya is currently a senior at Colorado State. She was part of Arizona State's track and field team her first two years in college prior to transferring to Colorado State.
As for Stonestreet, he and Lesnar have, amazingly, been friends for many years now, with Stonestreet memorably sharing a series of videos on social media in which Lesnar would appear just as the two-time Emmy winner was threatening to "punch the first person I see".
The 10-time World Champion joined the FaceTime call with Mya and Stonestreet, looking delighted to see his friend and celebrate his daughter's accomplishments.
Mya commented on Stonestreet's post, saying "thankyou for the advice", with Stonestreet replying, "I'll be there for you in the olympics someday too!!!"
Given everything Lesnar has achieved at such a young age, we don't doubt she will be appearing at an Olympic Games in the very near future. Is Los Angeles 2028 the year we see her grace the podium?
Mya is the daughter of Brock and former WWE Diva, Sable.
