WWE Reportedly Showing Interest In Soon-To-Be Free Agent AEW Tag Team
Oh my God, could Private Party be headed to WWE?
News broke earlier this week that Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen could both soon be hitting free agency. The Wrestling Observer reported that the contracts for the former AEW World Tag Team Champions were set to expire sooner rather than later.
In an update, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select says that the pair could have major interest if they were to hit the open market.
"Fightful learned in early June that WWE at least had preliminary interest in the duo, before the frame of reference regarding their contracts was available. We've not been told if they've been approached either for new contracts or by WWE."
Quen & Zay have both been on hiatus from All Elite Wrestling since they dropped the AEW World Tag Team Championships to the Hurt Syndicate back in January.
Private Party have only competed one other time since their loss to Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, and that was at House of Glory City Of Dreamz back in March.
We'll provide more information on the AEW contract status of both Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen as soon as it becomes available.
