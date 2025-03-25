Booker T On Naomi's Heel Turn: "It’s Something I’ve Been Thinking About For Quite Some Time"
Naomi is a new woman since turning heel and being revealed as Jade Cargill's attacker.
Since her emotional confession on the March 7th episode of Smackdown, Naomi has been on a war path against Cargill. She interrupted Cargill's latest match against Liv Morgan last Friday, causing her to lose the match before brutally assaulting her inside the ring.
Booker T has now given his thoughts on the turn in the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, and he likes what he sees.
“I love it. It’s something I’ve been thinking about for quite some time. I said when she left the company and then came back to the company and she was still the same person, it kind of threw me off a little bit, but this change right here definitely is something I feel like it’s going to give her a lot more wind in her sails to actually get some work done."- Booker T
He added that the turn will now open up new opportunities for Naomi that could eventually lift her to the top of the company.
"That’s going to put her in a position to work with a lot of different people that [are] at that level and that’s one thing about this business. Even if you’re not for instance in the main event, it’s not your time, you still want to be working with the person that is in the main event, you know what I mean? That’s her ticket right now, all the way to the top.”- Booker T (H/T Fightful)
With her new direction set, Naomi also recently surpassed a major milestone: wrestling over 1,000 matches in WWE.
