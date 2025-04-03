Booker T Responds To Photograph Accusing Him Of Associating With Convicted Sex Offender
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is attempting to clear his name after being accused of associating with a convicted sex offender.
DJ Vlad, who has been in a war of words with the NXT commentator over the past week, took to social media to bring to light a picture the latter took with Chasyn Rance, a Florida-based pro wrestling trainer. Rance has been a registered sex offender in the state for more than a decade as a result of being convicted of Lewd or Lascivious Battery of a victim aged between 12 and 15.
Vlad's post pointed to an image of Booker and Rance taken earlier this year.
Booker is a trainer himself, owning the Houston-based Reality of Wrestling school and promotion. He is also a coach on the "WWE LFG" television show.
Wednesday night, he took to X to respond to the accusations he was knowingly associating with Rance.
I’ve been a guest trainer at hundreds of wrestling schools over the years, helping to teach and mentor up-and-coming talent. I don’t conduct background checks on every trainer or individual I’ve crossed paths with or taken photos with along the way.
This feels like a clear attempt to falsely associate me with something I have 100% nothing to do with and absolutely no knowledge of! Any student who’s trained with me can vouch for the kind of coach, mentor, and person I am. My record speaks for itself.- Booker T
Rance was arrested again this week for violating terms of the Sex Offender Registry. Meanwhile, wrestling journalist David Bixenspan noted on Bluesky that the Reality of Wrestling X account had previously separated itself from an event Rance was a part of in 2022, but indicated those posts had been deleted overnight.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
How To Watch AEW Dynasty 2025: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream
AEW Dynamite Results (4/2/25): Final Dynasty PPV Hype, Moxley Drops Willow, Cope Beats Claudio
Cody Rhodes Calls For Dustin Rhodes To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Pat McAfee Facing Potential Legal Action After Comments On Viral Affair Rumor