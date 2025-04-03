Cody Rhodes Calls For Dustin Rhodes To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame
While Cody Rhodes is destined for the WWE Hall of Fame one day, he wants another member of the Rhodes family to join him alongside his father Dusty.
Rhodes spoke with Fox News regarding the upcoming WWE Hall of Fame class, and made the case for his brother Dustin to one day be inducted into WWE immortality.
"And I’ve oftentimes said my brother. I feel like he had more if an important role in the Attitude Era and moving forward," Rhodes said.
"And I think he’s extremely talented. I think I’d like to see that not just because I believe he deserves it, which he does, but I’d love to see the family just more added. The Hall of Fame doesn’t mean the same to everybody if that makes any sense. To my family, the Hall of Fame is the thing – the title and then the Hall of Fame."
MORE: AEW Star Samoa Joe Hints At Retirement Date
Dustin had multiple stints with WWE across more than 20 years, performing primarily as Goldust. He also found success in WCW, establishing a name for himself across several decades. He has been with AEW since 2019 when the company launched, and had a five-star classic with Cody at the company's inaugural Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.
Their father, "The American Dream Dusty Rhodes," was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. Both Cody and Dustin played a role in the induction speech.
