AEW Dynamite Results (4/2/25): Final Dynasty PPV Hype, Moxley Drops Willow, Cope Beats Claudio
The Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland feud was taken to a new level on this week's AEW Dynasty PPV go-home edition of AEW Dynamite.
The opening contest of the show featured Moxley teaming with fellow Death Rider, Marina Shafir, to take on Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale. The match was a wild brawl with tornado rules that saw both Willow and Moxley go through tables. In the end, Willow hit a power bomb on Shafir to secure the victory for her team.
During the match, Strickland accidentally kicked Shafir in the face, but after the match, Moxley attacked Willow and hit her with a Paradigm Shift as Strickland looked on in disbelief. AEW officials and doctors tended to Nightingale, but in a backstage segment, Strickland vowed to get revenge on Moxley before the show was over.
As the show went off the air, Moxley found Swerve Strickland before Swerve could find him. Moxley attacked Strickland and tossed him through a glass table. Moxley and PAC dragged Strickland back to the ring and put him through more glass with a power bomb. Moxley and The Death Riders left the ring as Swerve writhed in pain and the show went off the air.
Prior to the attack, Strickland had a run-in with Adam Page. Page and Strickland almost came to blows, but didn't because Strickland admitted to Page that he deserved what happened to him after he invaded Page's house. Page look surprised at Strickland's admission and walked away as soon as he heard it.
This week, MJF offered his services to Bobby Lashley and MVP -- telling them that he could help them retain their AEW World Tag Team Championships for years. Lashley was less than accepting of MJF's offer. Lashley told MJF that he would have to prove himself before they agreed on anything.
The Hurt Business seemingly got their next title challengers this week too. After their win, Big Bill and Bryan Keith said they wanted their shot at gold.
In other news, FTR are still not on the same page. In a backstage segment, Dax Harwood apologized to his Collision referee for losing his cool and paid that referee $10,000 -- a fine that was laid down by Tony Khan. The referee graciously accepted that gift and the apology.
Dax's partner, Cash Wheeler, wasn't as convinced. Wheeler told Dax that they'd be fine for their match together at Dynasty, but that after the match they'd have to talk. At Dynasty, FTR will team with Cope to take on the Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Championships.
Other in-ring action on the show featured Toni Storm defeating Penelope Ford. After the match, Megan Bayne stared Storm down from the entrance ramp. Those two have a title match scheduled for Dynasty on Sunday night. Brody King defeated Lance Archer in a singles match. It was a nice tune-up match for King, who will be wrestling in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.
Will Ospreay and Kevin Knight defeated Blake Christian and Lee Johnson. Earlier in the show, AEW announced the Owen Hart Cup Tournament brackets on Dynamite and Ospreay and Knight are scheduled to meet in the first round. That match will happen at the Dynasty PPV.
In the main event, Cope defeated Claudio Castagnoli ahead of his showdown with The Death Riders for the AEW Trios Championships Sunday at AEW Dynasty. Cope won with a Spear, but also broke out a rare suicide dive through the second rope.
Full AEW Dynamite Results (4/2/25)
- Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale defeated Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir
- Toni Storm defeated Penelope Ford
- Big Bill and Bryan Keith defeated Two Jobbers
- Brody King defeated Big Bill
- Cope defeated Claudio Castagnoli
AEW Dynasty airs live on PPV this Sunday. The main event will be Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship. Other announced matches include Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart and Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight in the Owen Hart Cup tournament.
