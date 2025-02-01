BREAKING: Alexa Bliss Makes Her Return to WWE at the Royal Rumble
Little Miss Bliss is back in WWE.
Alexa Bliss made her surprise return at the Royal Rumble when she entered the women's match from the No. 20 position to a thunderous ovation. She was rocking new gear that aligned with her Firefly Funhouse persona. That included a brand new Lily Doll.
She lasted several minutes before she was shockingly eliminated by Liv Morgan.
Bliss had been a hot name in the rumor mill dating back to the Raw on Netflix premiere back on January 6. The five-time Women's Champion was reportedly supposed to return to the company that night in Los Angeles, but an apparent contract dispute led to her creative plans being shelved for a few weeks.
PWInsider had initially reported that Bliss was wanting a new contract upon her return to the company, while WWE wanted her back on her old deal. The Wrestling Observer later reported that the two sides were far enough apart in their negotiations, that there was some chatter within the company that questioned if a deal would get done.
Obviously, something changed over the last several days as Alexa is now back in the fold.
Bliss last wrestled at the 2023 Royal Rumble, when she unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship. She then took a lengthy hiatus from WWE to give birth to her first child.
Welcome back Alexa Bliss!
