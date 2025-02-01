WWE Reveals The WrestleMania 41 Sign At The Royal Rumble
Let the WrestleMania sign-pointing begin.
WWE revealed the WrestleMania 41 sign on Saturday afternoon inside of Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of the Royal Rumble PLE. In years past, winners of both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches have celebrated by pointing at the sign since each winner earns a championship match of their choosing at the biggest WWE event of the year.
Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and a host of other stars and surprises will collide in the men's Rumble match with a shot at the WrestleMania main event on the line.
In the women's match, Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair, the returning Charlotte Flair, and others will fight it out for a shot at the women's world title at WrestleMania.
The Royal Rumble will emanate from inside Lucas Oil Stadium. In addition to the two Royal Rumble matches, Kevin Owens will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Ladder Match.
WrestleMania 41 will be held on April 19 and 20 later this year from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. WWE has not announced any matches for either night of that event at this time.
