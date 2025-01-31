WWE Superstars Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Sign With Adventure Media
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have inked a deal with management company Adventure Media. The announcement was first reported by Deadline.
The report also notes that Lynch will continue to be represented by talent agency CAA (Creative Artists Agency)
The announcement comes just 24 hours before the start of WWE's Royal Rumble, which will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1st.
Lynch will reportedly be in Indianapolis this weekend with reports further claiming that she will be at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Royal Rumble itself. Sean Ross Sapp provided additional context, saying "The last we’d heard about Becky Lynch was that she was awaiting creative and could debut at any time. We have not heard if creative have been set for her."
As for Rollins, he declared for the Royal Rumble during a segment with Drew McIntyre and CM Punk back on the January 13th episode of Raw and will be competing for the chance to challenge for the WWE title at WrestleMania.
