BREAKING: Becky Lynch Returns At WWE WrestleMania 41
The Man has come around to WrestleMania 41.
Becky Lynch made her long-awaited return to the ring Sunday night when she was introduced as Lyra Valkyria's new tag team partner, challenging Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
The multi-time Women's Champion had been on hiatus from WWE ever since May of last year when she lost a Steel Cage Match to Morgan. The only promise she made to fans at the time was that her story would continue at a later date. Nearly a full year later, that date has finally arrived.
The Man actually hit free agency after her contract expired over last summer, but she reportedly agreed to a new deal with WWE in early January. She was widely expected to return to television at or around the Raw on Netflix premiere, but creative plans were never finalized.
Sources have told our Jon Alba that several pitches were made for Becky's return over the past few months. Most of those plans also would have culminated in a tag team match being booked for WrestleMania 41, but those didn't end up coming to fruition.
In the end the former Women's World Champion subbed in for Bayley at the last minute, after the Role Model was mysteriously attacked prior to WrestleMania going on the air Saturday night.
This marks the second time in her career that Becky Lynch ended a lengthy WWE hiatus by making a surprise appearance at Allegiant Stadium. It was SummerSlam 2021 when The Man famously filled in for Mercedes Moné against Bianca Belair. She beat the E-S-T in 26 seconds to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.
